GuruFocus is pleased to announce an upcoming interview with Jeremy Deal, the founder and portfolio manager of JDP Capital Management.

While the podcast interview is scheduled to be recorded next week, we would like to give our readers the opportunity to hear his responses to their questions. Please submit your investing-related inquiries in the comments below.

Founded by Deal in ­2011, JDP Capital Management is a private investment partnership that makes multiyear investments in publicly traded businesses with substantial unrecognized earnings power. The fund was designed for compounding generational capital for high net worth families globally.

To achieve its goal, the firm implements an approach it calls Striver and Thriver Company Criteria. These criteria prioritize companies that have a business model that is adaptable and relevant in tomorrow's economy, have durable pricing power protected by a growing competitive advantage, a capital allocation and balance sheet strategy that supports the company's moat and significant alignment of interest between management and equity owners.

Do not forget to submit your questions in the comments section by Tuesday, Jan. 2!