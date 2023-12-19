On December 19, 2023, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 566 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail through the following SEC Filing.

Meta Platforms Inc operates as a social technology company worldwide. The company's products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. Meta Platforms Inc focuses on connecting people through technology and has a significant presence in the digital advertising market.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 28,939 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 112 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Meta Platforms Inc were trading at $345.65, resulting in a market capitalization of $904.95 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 31.25, which is above the industry median of 20.39 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 1.06, indicating that Meta Platforms Inc was Fairly Valued when compared to the GF Value of $327.53. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

