PowerSchool Holdings Inc CTO Devendra Singh Sells 7,866 Shares

Devendra Singh, Chief Technology Officer of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC, Financial), executed a sale of 7,866 shares in the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a leading provider of K-12 education technology solutions, offering innovative platforms for student information systems, learning management and classroom collaboration, assessment, analytics, and special education management. The company aims to empower teachers and drive student growth through its comprehensive software solutions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,195 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for PowerSchool Holdings Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 49 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same timeframe. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc were trading at $22.71 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.763 billion.

The data provided reflects the transactions and valuation of PowerSchool Holdings Inc as of the specified dates and does not include any analysis or adjectives that may convey subjective assessment.

