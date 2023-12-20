On December 20, 2023, Bruce Posey, the Chief Legal Officer of Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,188 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Qualys Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Qualys Inc were trading at $203.81, resulting in a market capitalization of $7.512 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 55.19, which is above the industry median of 26.79 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.2, with a current share price of $203.81 and a GuruFocus Value of $170.08, indicating that Qualys Inc is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

