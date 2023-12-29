Market Today: Tech Giants Pursue AI Development Amidst Mixed Market Moves

In a day of mixed market movements, technology behemoths like Apple (AAPL, Financial) and Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) are making headlines with their aggressive push into generative artificial intelligence (AI), a technology expected to revolutionize the internet. Apple is reportedly in talks to secure rights to train its AI systems on vast archives of news articles, a move that underscores the tech sector's race to harness the power of AI. Meanwhile, Microsoft, Google (GOOG, Financial), and Meta (META, Financial) are already integrating AI across their product suites, indicating a significant shift in the tech landscape.

The financial sector (XLF) received an upgrade from underweight to overweight by Citi Research, reflecting improved fundamentals in banks and financial services. The report suggests that banks show fundamental resilience and attractive valuations, with financial services and insurance maintaining market weight. Notable mentions in the sector include Payoneer Global (PAYO, Financial) and PayPal Holdings (PYPL, Financial), which are among the top buy-rated stocks with high expected total returns.

In the healthcare sector (XLV), Citi Research has shifted its stance to market weight, driven by positive earnings projections, particularly in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences. The sector's upgrade is buoyed by top buy-rated stocks like Arcus Biosciences (RCUS, Financial) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY, Financial), which are anticipated to deliver strong total returns.

The information technology sector (XLK, Financial) continues to dominate with software and services leading the charge, despite concerns over valuations. Large-cap tech companies such as Apple (AAPL, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), and Broadcom (AVGO) heavily influence the sector's direction. Analysts at Citi Research have highlighted several buy-rated stocks, including Teradata Corp. (TDC, Financial) and Arista Networks Inc. (ANET, Financial), based on their expected total returns.

In the entertainment industry, Lions Gate (LGF.A) announced plans to merge its studio operations with Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SCRM, Financial), aiming to monetize its Starz segment. The deal is expected to generate around $350 million in gross proceeds, although Lions Gate shares dipped following the announcement.

The gaming sector faced a tumultuous day as Chinese tech giants Tencent (TCEHY, Financial) and NetEase (NTES, Financial) saw their shares plummet following the Chinese government's draft rules to limit online gaming. The proposed regulations sparked investor panic, erasing approximately $80 billion in market value from the companies. Other Chinese stocks, including Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD), also traded lower in the premarket.

In the cryptocurrency space, Marathon Digital (MARA, Financial) is on a remarkable winning streak, with shares climbing for the ninth consecutive session. The company's stock has soared 709% since the start of the year, outperforming the broader market.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
