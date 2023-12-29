On December 20, 2023, Director Ellen Taaffe executed a sale of 1,070 shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS), according to a recent SEC Filing. The insider has been active in the market over the past year, with a total of 3,062 shares sold and no shares purchased.

John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc is a processor and distributor of nuts, including peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, and almonds. The company's products are sold under various brand names, as well as private labels. Its offerings include a variety of nuts, seeds, trail mixes, and snacks catering to both retail and commercial customers.

The insider transaction history for John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc shows a pattern of insider activity, with 2 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc were trading at $105.45, giving the company a market cap of $1.224 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 19.00, slightly above the industry median of 18.37 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

Considering the stock's price of $105.45 against the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $94.56, John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12, indicating that the stock is Modestly Overvalued according to this metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

