On December 20, 2023, Robert Genter, Sector President of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC, Financial), executed a sale of 7,024 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Science Applications International Corp is a provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology services. The company caters to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies. The services offered by SAIC encompass engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the entire lifecycle of its customers' equipment and platforms.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,765 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Science Applications International Corp indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Science Applications International Corp were trading at $125, resulting in a market cap of $6.445 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 13.10, which is below the industry median of 26.79 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

With a trading price of $125 and a GuruFocus Value of $105.37, Science Applications International Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

