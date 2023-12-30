ResMed (RMD): A Comprehensive Valuation of Its Market Position

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -1.95%, yet it boasts a 3-month gain of 25.99%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.16, the central question arises: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of ResMed (RMD), providing investors with insightful information to understand its current market standing.

ResMed Inc (RMD, Financial) is a global leader in respiratory care devices, known for its innovative flow generators, masks, and accessories designed to treat sleep apnea. The company's growth trajectory is fueled by the increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea, an ageing population, and rising obesity rates. With a strategic focus on digital health, ResMed aims to stand out by offering clinical data that benefits patients, medical advisors, and payers alike. Notably, the company's market cap stands at $25.20 billion, with sales reaching $4.40 billion and an operating margin of 26.62%. But how does this translate into the company's fair value?

Understanding the GF Value of ResMed (RMD, Financial)

The GF Value is an exclusive measure that determines the intrinsic value of a stock. It is a composite of historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. This GF Value Line serves as a benchmark, suggesting the fair trading value of the stock.

ResMed's stock is currently considered significantly undervalued according to the GF Value, with a fair value estimate of $279.52 per share. This valuation is derived from a meticulous analysis that includes historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on ResMed's past business growth, and future business performance expectations. When the stock price substantially deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates potential overvaluation or undervaluation. With ResMed's share price at $171.4, it is posited to be significantly undervalued, potentially indicating a promising long-term return on investment.

Financial Strength of ResMed

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to avoid permanent capital loss. ResMed's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.14 ranks lower than 89.77% of its peers in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Despite this, GuruFocus assigns a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, reflecting a fair balance sheet. The following chart illustrates ResMed's debt and cash over recent years.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitable companies, especially those with consistent long-term profitability, tend to be safer investments. ResMed has maintained profitability for the last decade, with a remarkable operating margin of 26.62%, outperforming 91.87% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability is ranked 10 out of 10, indicating exceptional performance.

Growth is a pivotal factor in a company's valuation. ResMed's 3-year average annual revenue growth of 12.2% surpasses 63.21% of the companies in its industry. Similarly, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 10.4% is better than more than half of its industry peers. These growth metrics suggest a strong potential for future value creation for shareholders.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Indicator

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its value creation efficiency. ResMed's ROIC of 16.92 indicates that it generates significant cash flow relative to the capital invested in the business. This figure is well above its WACC of 9.61, suggesting that ResMed is effectively creating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion: ResMed's Valuation Outlook

In conclusion, ResMed (RMD, Financial) is currently seen as significantly undervalued. The company's financial health is fair, and its profitability is robust. Its growth outpaces over half of the companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. For a detailed exploration of ResMed's financials, interested parties can view its 30-Year Financials here.

