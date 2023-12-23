On December 23, 2023, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.87%, yet it has achieved a 3-month gain of 3.36%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 19.62, investors are contemplating whether the stock is modestly undervalued. The following analysis aims to provide a comprehensive valuation of Cummins (CMI), taking into account its current market performance and intrinsic value as determined by the GF Value.

Company Introduction

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines, power generators, and powertrain components. The company has maintained its industry leadership despite intense competition and stringent government regulations on carbon emissions. When comparing Cummins' stock price of $236.99 to its GF Value of $309.06, it appears that the stock might be trading below its fair value, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This introduction sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of Cummins' financial health and market position.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts. According to this measure, Cummins (CMI, Financial) is currently modestly undervalued, indicating that the stock could provide higher future returns relative to its business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of capital loss. Cummins' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36 places it below 73.57% of its industry peers. This gives Cummins a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment safety. Cummins has shown profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $33.30 billion and an operating margin of 9.97%, ranking above 65.06% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability score is an impressive 9 out of 10.

When it comes to growth, Cummins' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 9.3% surpasses 58.21% of industry competitors, although its EBITDA growth rate is lower than average, placing it in a weaker position than 59.4% of its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential to assess value creation. Cummins' ROIC of 11.98 indicates that it is generating cash flow effectively relative to the capital invested. With a WACC of 8.47, Cummins is creating value for its shareholders, as evidenced by its ROIC exceeding the WACC.

Conclusion

In summary, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits a fair financial condition and robust profitability. However, its growth ranking is lower than average within the Industrial Products industry. For a detailed exploration of Cummins' financials over the past 30 years, interested investors can visit the Cummins 30-Year Financials.

