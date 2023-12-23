Unveiling Cummins (CMI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Decoding the True Market Value of Cummins Inc (CMI) Amidst Market Fluctuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

On December 23, 2023, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) experienced a daily loss of 2.87%, yet it has achieved a 3-month gain of 3.36%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 19.62, investors are contemplating whether the stock is modestly undervalued. The following analysis aims to provide a comprehensive valuation of Cummins (CMI), taking into account its current market performance and intrinsic value as determined by the GF Value.

Company Introduction

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines, power generators, and powertrain components. The company has maintained its industry leadership despite intense competition and stringent government regulations on carbon emissions. When comparing Cummins' stock price of $236.99 to its GF Value of $309.06, it appears that the stock might be trading below its fair value, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This introduction sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of Cummins' financial health and market position.

1738363380042887168.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that assesses the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance forecasts. According to this measure, Cummins (CMI, Financial) is currently modestly undervalued, indicating that the stock could provide higher future returns relative to its business growth.

1738363354277277696.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors must scrutinize a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of capital loss. Cummins' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36 places it below 73.57% of its industry peers. This gives Cummins a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, indicating a fair balance sheet.

1738363400443981824.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment safety. Cummins has shown profitability for the past decade, with a revenue of $33.30 billion and an operating margin of 9.97%, ranking above 65.06% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability score is an impressive 9 out of 10.

When it comes to growth, Cummins' 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 9.3% surpasses 58.21% of industry competitors, although its EBITDA growth rate is lower than average, placing it in a weaker position than 59.4% of its peers.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is essential to assess value creation. Cummins' ROIC of 11.98 indicates that it is generating cash flow effectively relative to the capital invested. With a WACC of 8.47, Cummins is creating value for its shareholders, as evidenced by its ROIC exceeding the WACC.

1738363420991877120.png

Conclusion

In summary, Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company exhibits a fair financial condition and robust profitability. However, its growth ranking is lower than average within the Industrial Products industry. For a detailed exploration of Cummins' financials over the past 30 years, interested investors can visit the Cummins 30-Year Financials.

To identify high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.