Kenneth Dipietro, Chief Human Resources Officer of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (CERE, Financial), sold 6,256 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing drugs to treat disorders of the central nervous system, including schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease.

The transaction was executed at a price of $41.42 per share, resulting in a total value of $259,163.52. Following this transaction, the insider's stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc has been adjusted as per the latest SEC filings.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 6,256 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest sale represents a continuation of the insider's selling pattern over the specified period.

The insider transaction history at Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc reveals a trend of more insider sales than purchases over the past year. There have been 6 insider buys and 20 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc were trading at $41.42, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.568 billion.

Investors often monitor insider buy and sell activities as an indicator of a stock's future performance, although it is important to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating investment opportunities.

