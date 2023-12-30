Boyd Hendrickson, a director at LTC Properties Inc (LTC, Financial), executed a sale of 7,500 shares in the company on December 22, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of the insider's trading activities over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares and has not made any purchases.

LTC Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in senior housing and health care properties. The company's portfolio includes skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and memory care properties. These investments are typically made through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financing, or structured finance solutions.

The insider transaction history for LTC Properties Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells. This trend provides a glimpse into the insider sentiment regarding the stock's performance and potential future direction.

On the valuation front, LTC Properties Inc's shares were trading at $32.68 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. The company has a market cap of $1.347 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 16.86, which is below both the industry median of 17.72 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio, suggesting a lower valuation relative to its peers and its own past.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is currently at 0.77, with a GF Value of $42.20, indicating that LTC Properties Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to the intrinsic value estimate by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future prospects. The recent sale by Director Boyd Hendrickson may be of interest to current and potential shareholders as they evaluate their investment in LTC Properties Inc.

