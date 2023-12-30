Michael Megna, Chief Accounting Officer of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (KNSA, Financial), has sold 9,316 shares of the company on December 19, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,316 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction reflects the insider's only stock sale in the past twelve months.

The insider transaction history for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd shows a pattern of 0 insider buys and 4 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd were trading at $19.13 each, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.282 billion.

The transaction details and the insider's trading history suggest a potential trend among insiders, which could be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd's stock performance and insider activities.

