Director Keith Belling Sells 500 Shares of RH

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago

On December 20, 2023, Keith Belling, a director at RH, executed a sale of 500 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing.

RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, is a luxury brand in the home furnishings marketplace offering furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. RH operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books, and websites.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,000 shares of RH and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where RH has seen a total of 14 insider sells and no insider buys.

1738560470840832000.png

On the day of the sale, shares of RH were trading at $305.57, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.504 billion. The price-earnings ratio of RH stands at 32.80, which is above the industry median of 17.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $305.57 and a GuruFocus Value of $408.90, RH has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

1738560489539039232.png

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's valuation and the confidence level of its executives and directors. The recent sale by Director Keith Belling may be of interest to stakeholders tracking insider behaviors at RH.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
