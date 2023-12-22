AMC Networks Inc Director Matthew Blank Sells 50,000 Shares

On December 22, 2023, Matthew Blank, a director at AMC Networks Inc (AMCX, Financial), sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $19.09 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $954,500.

AMC Networks Inc is a global entertainment company known for producing quality content across its brands, which include AMC, WE tv, BBC America, IFC, and SundanceTV. The company also operates AMC Studios, its television production and worldwide content distribution division.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in the sale of 50,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for AMC Networks Inc reveals a pattern of 5 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the date of the insider's recent transaction, AMC Networks Inc had a market capitalization of $796.23 million. The stock's trading price on the day of the sale was $19.09.

The valuation metrics indicate that with a share price of $19.09 and a GuruFocus Value of $30.82, AMC Networks Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.62. This suggests that the stock is categorized as a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice according to its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow. It also includes a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, as well as future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.