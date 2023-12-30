Ventyx Biosciences Inc CEO Raju Mohan Sells 58,860 Shares

Raju Mohan, CEO and President of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, executed a sale of 58,860 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was made public through an SEC filing, which provides a window into insider transactions at the company.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and inflammatory disorders. The company aims to create and advance a diversified portfolio of small molecule product candidates to address these complex diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 268,860 shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc, while not having purchased any shares. This latest transaction continues the trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 64 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same period.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc were trading at $2.12 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $130.496 million.

The insider's activity can often provide insights into a company's performance and prospects from the perspective of those who know the business best. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating insider transactions and their potential implications for the stock's future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

