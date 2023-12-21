Henry Schein Inc CEO Bradford Connett Sells 11,238 Shares

CEO of NA Distribution Group, Bradford Connett, has sold 11,238 shares of Henry Schein Inc (HSIC, Financial) on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $74.02, resulting in a total value of $831,730.76.

Henry Schein Inc is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. The company offers a variety of dental and medical products, including equipment and software, as well as practice management solutions. With a focus on improving the operational efficiency of health care providers, Henry Schein Inc plays a significant role in the global health care market.

Over the past year, Bradford Connett has sold a total of 11,238 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and seven insider sells for Henry Schein Inc.

On the valuation front, Henry Schein Inc's shares were trading at $74.02 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $9.735 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 22.17, which is above both the industry median of 17.935 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.86, with a GF Value of $86.02, indicating that Henry Schein Inc is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation model.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Henry Schein Inc may attract attention from the market as stakeholders evaluate the implications of such insider activities.

