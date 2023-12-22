McDonald's Corp President Joseph Erlinger Sells 4,583 Shares

On December 22, 2023, Joseph Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA, executed a sale of 4,583 shares of McDonald's Corp (MCD, Financial). The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

McDonald's Corp operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants, which serve a locally-relevant menu of food and drinks at affordable prices. As a global foodservice retailer, McDonald's boasts a significant presence with locations in over 100 countries.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 31,505 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale contributes to a pattern observed over the last year, where insider transactions for McDonald's Corp have included 1 insider buy and 21 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of McDonald's Corp were trading at $290.7, resulting in a market capitalization of $211.582 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 25.68, surpassing the industry median of 23.31 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GF Value, with a share price of $290.7 and a GF Value of $295.25, McDonald's Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.