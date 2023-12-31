HashiCorp Inc CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 33,045 Shares

Navam Welihinda, the CFO of HashiCorp Inc (HCP, Financial), executed a sale of 33,045 shares in the company on December 21, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

HashiCorp Inc is a software company that provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions. The company's suite of tools assists in provisioning, securing, connecting, and running any infrastructure for any application.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 151,244 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of share disposals over the period.

The insider transaction history for HashiCorp Inc shows a trend of more insider sales than buys over the past year. There has been a total of 1 insider buy and 58 insider sells during this timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of HashiCorp Inc were trading at $22.8 each, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.589 billion.

The insider's activity can be an important indicator for potential investors, providing insights into the company's internal perspective. However, it is essential to consider a wide array of factors when evaluating the significance of insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership