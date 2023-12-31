CONSOL Energy Inc CEO James Brock Sells 6,669 Shares

CEO James Brock of CONSOL Energy Inc (CEIX, Financial) sold 6,669 shares of the company on December 20, 2023, according to a SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $102.55 per share, resulting in a total value of $684,033.95.

CONSOL Energy Inc is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL Energy Inc also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a capacity of approximately 15 million tons of throughput annually.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,338 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by CEO James Brock is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the valuation front, CONSOL Energy Inc's shares were trading at $102.55 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $3.186 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 5.14, which is below the industry median of 6.88 and also below the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 2.17, indicating that it is significantly overvalued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, insider transactions are not always indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial needs and portfolio diversification strategies.

