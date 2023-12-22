Intuit Inc Director Raul Vazquez Sells 1,631 Shares

On December 22, 2023, Raul Vazquez, a director at Intuit Inc (INTU, Financial), sold 1,631 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $622.92 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $1,016,004.52.

Intuit Inc is a financial software company that provides financial, accounting, and tax preparation software for small businesses, accountants, and individuals. The company's products and services include QuickBooks, TurboTax, and Mint, among others, designed to simplify financial management and compliance processes.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,569 shares of Intuit Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Intuit Inc shows a pattern of 29 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Intuit Inc's shares were trading at $622.92 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market cap of $174.7 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 68.20, which is above both the industry median of 26.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $622.92 and a GuruFocus Value of $567.96, Intuit Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.1, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

