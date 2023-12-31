Visteon Corp CEO Sachin Lawande Sells Company Shares

Visteon Corp (VC), an automotive supplier specializing in cockpit electronics and connected car solutions, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. The company's CEO and President, Sachin Lawande, sold 1,527 shares of the company on December 21, 2023.

The insider executed the sale at an average price of $126.8 per share, which resulted in a total transaction amount of $193,625.6. Following this transaction, the insider's direct ownership in Visteon Corp has adjusted accordingly.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 36,671 shares of Visteon Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. The company's insider transaction history over the past year shows a total of 8 insider sells and no insider buys.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, Visteon Corp's stock was trading at a market capitalization of $3.565 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stood at 23.83, which is above the industry median of 16.98 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was 0.8, with a share price of $126.8 and a GuruFocus Value of $159.19, indicating that Visteon Corp was considered Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

