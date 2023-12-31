MicroStrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR), a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, has seen a recent insider transaction on December 20, 2023. Wei-ming Shao, the company's SEVP & General Counsel, sold 500 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at MicroStrategy Inc, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the same timeframe.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $592.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.82 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 480.03, significantly above both the industry median of 26.77 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $592.91 and a GF Value of $291.21, MicroStrategy Inc is currently Significantly Overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.04.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling pattern among the company's insiders, which may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus.

