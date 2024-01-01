BAB Inc's Dividend Analysis

Author's Avatar

Dissecting the Dividend Profile of BAB Inc (BABB, Financial)

BAB Inc(BABB) recently announced a dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on 2024-01-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-26. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into BAB Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does BAB Inc Do?

BAB Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels, My Favorite Muffin, and SweetDuet trade names. The company also sells its trademark bagels, muffins, and coffee through nontraditional channels of distribution, including under licensing agreements with Kohr Bros. Frozen Custard and Green Beans Coffee. It operates approximately 68 franchise units and 4 licensed units across 20 states in the United States and one international location.

1739226526160842752.png

A Glimpse at BAB Inc's Dividend History

BAB Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down BAB Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BAB Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.48%, suggesting an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to -2.00% per year, and over the past decade, BAB Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -0.80%. The 5-year yield on cost of BAB Inc stock as of today is approximately 4.95%.

1739226684411932672.png

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-08-31, BAB Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.57, indicating a balanced approach to dividend distribution and earnings retention. BAB Inc's profitability rank, as of the same date, is an impressive 8 out of 10, suggesting good profitability prospects and consistent net profit in 9 out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

The sustainability of dividends is also contingent on a company's growth metrics. BAB Inc's growth rank of 8 out of 10 indicates a promising growth trajectory. Furthermore, BAB Inc's revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate reflect a strong revenue model, with an average annual increase of approximately 2.30%, albeit underperforming approximately 66.18% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on BAB Inc's Dividend Fortitude

Considering BAB Inc's consistent dividend payments, reasonable payout ratio, and robust profitability and growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for dividend investors. While the dividend growth rate and revenue growth may not be stellar, the high yield and stability of payments could be attractive for those seeking regular income. Investors are encouraged to consider these factors in the context of their individual investment strategies and risk tolerance. For further research and screening of high-dividend yield stocks, GuruFocus Premium users can utilize the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.