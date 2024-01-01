Morning Brew: S&P 500 Extends Bull Run into Holiday Season

As the festive season approaches, the S&P 500 (SP500, Financial) has wrapped up the week on a high note, marking an impressive eight-week bull run, the longest since November 2017. The index closed at 4,754.63 points, reflecting a 0.75% gain for the week. This upward trend follows the Federal Reserve's recent dovish shift, which has fueled investor optimism for potential rate cuts and a gentle economic landing. The positive sentiment is further reinforced by recent economic data, suggesting that the market could maintain its momentum into the end of the year.

Investors will be taking a brief pause as the Nasdaq and NYSE, along with the bond markets, observe the Christmas holiday. All markets will be closed on Monday, December 25, 2023, resuming regular trading hours on December 26. The early closure of the U.S. bond market on Friday, December 22, at 2 p.m. EST, as per the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's schedule, also marks the beginning of the holiday break for traders and investors alike.