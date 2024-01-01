Unveiling Allegion PLC (ALLE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 2.53% and an impressive 3-month gain of 21.94%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 6.31, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Allegion PLC, providing readers with key insights to determine the intrinsic value of the stock. Join us as we explore the financial nuances that could influence your investment decisions.

Company Introduction

Allegion PLC is a global security products company that has established itself as a leader in the industry with renowned brands like Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. Since its inception as a spinoff from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013, Allegion PLC has been predominantly focused on the U.S. market, which accounts for 73% of its sales. Competing with giants such as Assa Abloy and Dormakaba, Allegion PLC has carved out a significant market share. Currently, with a market cap of $11.10 billion and sales of $3.60 billion, the company's stock price is juxtaposed against a GF Value of $143.81. This comparison is pivotal in assessing whether the stock is trading at a fair value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure used to determine the intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and projected future business performance. This calculation provides an estimate of what the fair trading value of the stock should be, known as the GF Value Line.

Allegion PLC's stock, at a price of $126.12 per share, appears to be modestly undervalued when aligned with the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above this line, it may suggest overvaluation and potentially poor future returns. Conversely, a price well below the line could indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher future returns. Given Allegion PLC's current valuation, investors could anticipate a higher long-term return compared to the company's business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Allegion PLC's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.18, which is lower than 78.25% of companies in the Business Services industry. This indicates that while its financial strength is fair, with a score of 6 out of 10, there is room for improvement.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a hallmark of a less risky investment. Allegion PLC has maintained profitability over the past decade. With a revenue of $3.60 billion and an EPS of $6.31, coupled with an operating margin of 19.59%, the company's profitability is strong. This is further supported by a profitability rank of 9 out of 10.

However, when it comes to growth, Allegion PLC's performance is mixed. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of 7% is commendable, but its EBITDA growth rate of 6.2% is not as competitive within the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

An important measure of profitability is the comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Allegion PLC's ROIC of 20.28 significantly exceeds its WACC of 8.89, indicating that the company is effectively generating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegion PLC (ALLE, Financial) presents as modestly undervalued. The company boasts a fair financial condition and robust profitability. Despite its growth ranking below some of its peers, its strong ROIC suggests effective value creation. For a deeper understanding of Allegion PLC's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
