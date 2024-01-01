Unveiling Cummins (CMI)'s Market Value: A Comprehensive Valuation Analysis

Is Cummins Inc (CMI) Positioned for Long-Term Growth?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 2.87%, yet its 3-month performance shows a gain of 3.47%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 19.62, investors may wonder if the stock is modestly undervalued. The following analysis delves into Cummins' valuation to provide a clearer picture of its potential as an investment.

Company Overview

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines, power generators, and related components, with a reputation for competing against its own customers in the heavy-duty truck market. Despite challenges such as competition and regulatory pressures, Cummins maintains its industry dominance. The current stock price of $236.99 reflects a market cap of $33.60 billion, which, when compared to the GF Value of $309.06, suggests that Cummins might indeed be modestly undervalued.

1739293498407972864.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and projections of future business performance. If a stock trades significantly above the GF Value Line, it could be overvalued and potentially yield poor future returns. Conversely, trading below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the possibility of higher future returns. Presently, Cummins (CMI, Financial) appears modestly undervalued with a fair value estimated to be higher than its current market price.

1739293480829644800.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Cummins' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36 ranks it lower than 73.59% of its peers in the Industrial Products industry, suggesting some areas of concern. However, with a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Cummins' overall financial health is considered fair.

1739293516216987648.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a sign of a less risky investment. Cummins has shown profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 9.97%, ranking it above 65.1% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability rank is a strong 9 out of 10. In terms of growth, Cummins' average annual revenue growth of 9.3% is commendable, although its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is less impressive, ranking lower than 59.27% of the industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. Cummins boasts an ROIC of 11.98, surpassing its WACC of 8.45, indicating value creation for shareholders.

1739293532931289088.png

Conclusion

With a fair financial condition and strong profitability, Cummins (CMI, Financial) is positioned as a modestly undervalued stock. The company's growth ranks below average in the Industrial Products industry, but its value creation metrics are promising. For a detailed look at Cummins' financials over the last 30 years, interested investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.