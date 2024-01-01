Cummins Inc (CMI, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 2.87%, yet its 3-month performance shows a gain of 3.47%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 19.62, investors may wonder if the stock is modestly undervalued. The following analysis delves into Cummins' valuation to provide a clearer picture of its potential as an investment.

Company Overview

Cummins is a leading manufacturer of diesel engines, power generators, and related components, with a reputation for competing against its own customers in the heavy-duty truck market. Despite challenges such as competition and regulatory pressures, Cummins maintains its industry dominance. The current stock price of $236.99 reflects a market cap of $33.60 billion, which, when compared to the GF Value of $309.06, suggests that Cummins might indeed be modestly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and projections of future business performance. If a stock trades significantly above the GF Value Line, it could be overvalued and potentially yield poor future returns. Conversely, trading below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation and the possibility of higher future returns. Presently, Cummins (CMI, Financial) appears modestly undervalued with a fair value estimated to be higher than its current market price.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Cummins' cash-to-debt ratio of 0.36 ranks it lower than 73.59% of its peers in the Industrial Products industry, suggesting some areas of concern. However, with a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Cummins' overall financial health is considered fair.

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability is a sign of a less risky investment. Cummins has shown profitability over the past decade, with an operating margin of 9.97%, ranking it above 65.1% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability rank is a strong 9 out of 10. In terms of growth, Cummins' average annual revenue growth of 9.3% is commendable, although its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is less impressive, ranking lower than 59.27% of the industry.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. Cummins boasts an ROIC of 11.98, surpassing its WACC of 8.45, indicating value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

With a fair financial condition and strong profitability, Cummins (CMI, Financial) is positioned as a modestly undervalued stock. The company's growth ranks below average in the Industrial Products industry, but its value creation metrics are promising. For a detailed look at Cummins' financials over the last 30 years, interested investors can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To explore high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider using the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.