Unveiling New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)'s Market Valuation: A Comprehensive Guide

Is New Oriental Education & Technology Group Poised for Growth or Facing Overvaluation Concerns?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst a daily loss of -4.74% and a three-month gain of 26.07%, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU, Financial) presents an interesting case for investors analyzing its current Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.7. The pressing question remains: is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into the valuation analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group, guiding readers through a detailed assessment of its intrinsic value.

Company Overview

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU, Financial) is a foremost private education provider in China, having undergone significant business shifts following the 2021 regulatory crackdown. With a current stock price of $69.68 and a GF Value of $50.96, the company's valuation status is a pivotal topic for potential investors. The company's transition from K-9 academic tutoring to new initiatives like nonacademic tutoring and intelligent learning systems has marked a new chapter in its operational strategy. Additionally, New Oriental Education & Technology Group retains a significant stake in East Buy (HKG: 01797), a leader in livestreaming e-commerce.

1739294692316606464.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive metric, representing the intrinsic value of a stock based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it suggests overvaluation, potentially leading to poorer future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line may indicate undervaluation, with prospects for higher future returns. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial), with its market cap of $11.50 billion, is currently posited as significantly overvalued according to the GF Value Line.

1739294673010225152.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Insights

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of permanent capital loss. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 8.77, which ranks better than 74.32% of peers in the Education industry, along with an overall financial strength rating of 7 out of 10, suggests a fair financial position.

1739294710285004800.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 9.46%, placing it above more than half of its industry counterparts. However, its growth rates, including a 3-year average annual revenue decline of -7.4%, raise concerns, ranking lower than a majority of companies in the Education sector.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Measure

An effective way to gauge a company's profitability is to compare its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). Ideally, the ROIC should exceed the WACC to indicate efficient cash flow generation. New Oriental Education & Technology Group's ROIC is 7.87, surpassing its WACC of 5.24, which is a positive sign of financial health.

1739294727712337920.png

Conclusive Valuation Analysis

In summary, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued at its current market price. While the company's financial strength and profitability are fair, its growth outlook is less promising compared to industry peers. For a deeper understanding of New Oriental Education & Technology Group's financials, investors are encouraged to review the 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.