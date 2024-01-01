The S&P 500 (SP500, Financial) wrapped up the trading week with a notable advance, marking an impressive eight-week bull run, the longest streak since November 2017. This surge comes on the heels of the Federal Reserve's recent dovish pivot, which has fueled investor optimism for potential rate cuts and a softer economic landing. The positive sentiment was further supported by recent economic data, suggesting that the markets may maintain their upward trajectory through the end of the year.

Despite the S&P 500's gains, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA, Financial) experienced a slight decline, closing down by 0.05%. On the other hand, the Nasdaq Composite (IXIC, Financial) continued its upward movement, closing 0.19% higher. Investors also monitored the 10-year Treasury yield, which saw a rise of 0.28% to 3.901%, reflecting a shift in market expectations regarding interest rates and economic growth.

The holiday season is impacting trading schedules, with the Nasdaq, NYSE, and U.S. bond markets closed on Monday, December 25, in observance of Christmas. This marks the final market holiday of 2023. Trading will resume on December 26, following the standard business schedule. The early closure of the U.S. bond market on the preceding Friday, as per the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's schedule, also contributed to lighter trading volumes as the week concluded.