BanColombia SA's Dividend Analysis

Understanding the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance

BanColombia SA (CIB, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.88 per share, payable on 2024-01-12, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-12-27. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into BanColombia SA's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does BanColombia SA Do?

BanColombia SA is a financial services company. A conglomerate of financial institutions, BanColombia offers a wide range of product offerings and financial services, including loans to small and midsize enterprises and governments, leasing, factoring, and asset management. The company's operations are in Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, El Salvador, the United States of America, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, and Guatemala.

A Glimpse at BanColombia SA's Dividend History

BanColombia SA has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1995. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down BanColombia SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, BanColombia SA currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.49% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.39%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, BanColombia SA's annual dividend growth rate was 41.90%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 5.60% per year. And over the past decade, BanColombia SA's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 4.70%.

Based on BanColombia SA's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of BanColombia SA stock as of today is approximately 8.52%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, BanColombia SA's dividend payout ratio is 0.34.

BanColombia SA's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks BanColombia SA's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. BanColombia SA's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and BanColombia SA's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. BanColombia SA's revenue has increased by approximately 15.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 84.27% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, BanColombia SA's earnings increased by approximately 29.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 86.17% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.00%, which outperforms approximately 59.74% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, BanColombia SA's upcoming dividend, along with its historical dividend growth rate, suggest a commitment to returning value to shareholders. The payout ratio indicates a balance between distributing earnings and retaining capital for growth, while the profitability and growth metrics provide a positive outlook for the company's ability to sustain and potentially increase its dividends. As value investors consider the potential of BanColombia SA as part of their portfolio, these factors collectively point towards a promising investment with regard to dividend income. Will BanColombia SA continue its trajectory as a reliable dividend payer in the dynamic financial sector? That remains a key question for investors monitoring this South American financial powerhouse.

