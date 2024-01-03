APA Corp (APA): A Precise Valuation of Market Position

APA Corp (APA, Financial) has recently shown a daily gain of 3.7%, yet over the past three months, it has experienced a loss of 8.63%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $4.88, investors may wonder if APA (APA) is fairly valued in the current market. This article delves into a valuation analysis to answer this question, providing readers with a clear understanding of APA's market value.

Company Introduction

Based in Houston, APA is a leading independent exploration and production company with operations across the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. As of year-end 2022, APA boasted 890 million barrels of oil equivalent in proved reserves, and its net production reached 400 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. With a current stock price of $37.29 and a market cap of $11.40 billion, a comparison to the GF Value of $37.99 suggests that APA (APA, Financial) is trading close to its estimated fair value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of APA's intrinsic value, reflecting historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If APA's stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation, affecting potential future returns. Currently, APA (APA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued, which suggests that its long-term return may closely align with its business growth rate.

Financial Strength

Considering financial strength is crucial as it can prevent capital loss. APA's financial strength is a concern, with a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02, ranking lower than 94.09% of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry. This positions APA's financial strength at a 4 out of 10, indicating a poor balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

APA has been profitable 5 years out of the last 10, with a notable operating margin of 42.49%, ranking above 88.59% of companies in the industry. This profitability score of 7 out of 10 highlights APA's solid performance. Moreover, APA's growth has been impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 24.5%, outpacing 75.52% of its industry peers. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is an astonishing 402.8%, which is higher than 99.88% of companies in the Oil & Gas sector.

ROIC vs WACC

An analysis of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) versus Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) can shed light on APA's value creation. APA's ROIC of 18.47 is substantially higher than its WACC of 7.24, indicating that the company is generating value for its shareholders.

Conclusion

The analysis suggests that APA Corp (APA, Financial) is priced fairly in the market, considering its financial condition and profitability. Its growth prospects are particularly strong, outperforming a vast majority of its industry counterparts. For more in-depth information, APA's 30-Year Financials can provide additional insights.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice.

