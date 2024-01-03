AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial) has experienced a slight dip of -1.51% in its daily performance, while the 3-month gain stands modestly positive at 0.63%. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 137.77, investors are contemplating whether the stock is fairly valued in the marketplace. This article delves into AutoZone's valuation, scrutinizing its financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects to determine if the current market price aligns with its intrinsic value. Join us as we unravel the details that every value investor should consider.

Company Overview

AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial) is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories, primarily catering to the do-it-yourself segment in the United States. The company boasts a significant commercial customer base domestically, with a growing footprint in Mexico and Brazil. As of fiscal 2023, AutoZone operates 7,140 stores, with the majority located in the U.S. (6,300), followed by Mexico (740), and Brazil (100). With a current stock price of $2569.36 and a Fair Value (GF Value) of $2724.19, it's imperative to evaluate whether the stock is trading at a fair valuation.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated by considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and projected future business outcomes. If AutoZone's stock price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it suggests overvaluation and potentially lower future returns. Conversely, a price well below the GF Value Line could indicate undervaluation and the potential for higher future returns.

Currently, AutoZone (AZO, Financial) is deemed fairly valued according to the GF Value, with a market capitalization of $44.40 billion. This assessment implies that the long-term return of AutoZone's stock is likely to mirror the company's business growth rate.

Link: Discover companies that may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investors must consider a company's financial strength to mitigate the risk of capital loss. AutoZone's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.02 is lower than 95.49% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. This positions the company's financial strength at a 4 out of 10, highlighting a need for caution.

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Consistent profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. AutoZone has maintained profitability for the past decade, with an operating margin of 20.38%, outperforming 94.59% of its industry counterparts. The company's profitability is ranked at 10 out of 10, showcasing robust financial health.

Growth is equally critical for valuation. AutoZone's average annual revenue growth rate is 20.3%, surpassing 82.55% of companies in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Additionally, the 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.2%, ranking above 72.34% of industry peers, indicating strong growth potential.

ROIC vs. WACC: A Profitability Indicator

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insights into a company's profitability relative to its capital costs. AutoZone's ROIC of 30.48 is significantly higher than its WACC of 6.22, suggesting efficient capital usage and strong profitability.

Conclusion

In summary, AutoZone (AZO, Financial) presents as a fairly valued entity in the market. Despite some concerns over its financial strength, the company's exceptional profitability and growth prospects paint a promising picture. For a deeper understanding of AutoZone's financial journey, investors are encouraged to review the 30-Year Financials here.

To identify high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.