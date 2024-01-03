Expedia Group (EXPE)'s True Worth: A Complete Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Expedia Group (EXPE) Trading Below Its Intrinsic Value? A Comprehensive Valuation

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of -1.4%, yet over the past three months, it has seen an impressive gain of 54.08%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 5.57, investors are keen to understand if the current stock price reflects the company's true market value. The central question we aim to answer is whether Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) is modestly undervalued, as suggested by the GuruFocus Value analysis. Read on for an in-depth valuation assessment that could inform your investment decisions.

Company Overview

As the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, Expedia Group offers a range of services including lodging, air tickets, rental cars, cruises, and more. The company's diverse portfolio of travel booking sites, such as Expedia.com, Hotels.com, and Vrbo, along with its metasearch brand Trivago, has positioned it as a leader in the travel industry. With a current stock price of $153.14 and a market cap of $21.30 billion, Expedia Group's valuation compared to its GF Value of $194.08 is a pivotal aspect for investors to consider.

1739803045698531328.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, incorporating historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. This fair value estimate provides a benchmark for investors, suggesting that stocks priced significantly above the GF Value Line may be overvalued, while those below it could offer higher future returns.

Currently, Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) is deemed modestly undervalued, indicating that the long-term return on its stock could surpass its business growth. This presents an opportunity for investors looking for potential value in the market.

1739803026958381056.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of capital loss. Expedia Group's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.77, which ranks in the upper half of the Travel & Leisure industry, reflects a fair balance sheet according to GuruFocus' ranking of 5 out of 10.

1739803063075532800.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is often a sign of lower risk and potential for better performance. Expedia Group has maintained profitability for 9 out of the past 10 years, with a 12-month revenue of $12.60 billion and an operating margin that surpasses over half of its industry peers. While its profitability is considered fair, its growth rates are less impressive, falling behind 57.59% of companies in the industry for 3-year average revenue growth and ranking lower than 68.7% for 3-year average EBITDA growth.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) with its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into its value creation. Expedia Group's ROIC of 4.41 is currently below its WACC of 11.09, suggesting that it is not generating sufficient returns relative to its capital costs.

1739803081484333056.png

Conclusion

In summary, Expedia Group (EXPE, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued, with fair financial condition and profitability. However, its growth prospects and current ROIC relative to WACC raise important considerations for investors. For a deeper understanding of Expedia Group's financials, investors are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.