Unveiling Tidewater (TDW)'s Market Position: Is It Overvalued?

A Comprehensive Guide to Tidewater's Intrinsic Value

Author's Avatar
60 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Tidewater Inc (TDW, Financial) has experienced a notable daily gain of 6.71% and an impressive three-month gain of 11.97%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.33, investors are keen to understand whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Tidewater, providing investors with a deeper understanding of the company's current market position.

Company Introduction

Tidewater Inc provides vital offshore service vessels and marine support to the global offshore energy industry, operating a diverse fleet for various offshore phases, from exploration and field development to production. With a significant revenue stream from West Africa, Tidewater's operations span across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Europe/Mediterranean regions. Despite a current price of $76.07, which places its market cap at $4 billion, the GF Value suggests a fair value of only $18.8, indicating a potential overvaluation.

1739803317191634944.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of the intrinsic value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor for past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. According to this metric, Tidewater (TDW, Financial) appears significantly overvalued. The GF Value Line, which indicates the fair trading value of the stock, suggests that Tidewater's current share price far exceeds its intrinsic worth. This disparity implies that the stock's long-term returns may not align with the company's business growth trajectory.

1739803299655249920.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Before investing in a company's stock, analyzing its financial strength is crucial. Tidewater's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.37 places it below more than half of its peers in the Oil & Gas industry. However, with an overall financial strength rating of 6 out of 10, Tidewater's financial condition is deemed fair.

1739803335009038336.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Investing in profitable companies, particularly those with a track record of sustained profitability, tends to be less risky. Tidewater has managed to be profitable in 2 out of the past 10 years, with a solid operating margin of 14.4%, ranking above 61.61% of its industry counterparts. Nevertheless, its profitability rank is only 3 out of 10, signaling poor profitability.

As for growth, it's a vital valuation component, often correlating with long-term stock performance. Tidewater's annual revenue growth rate over the past three years is 4.8%, which falls short when compared to industry standards. Additionally, its EBITDA growth rate stands at 0%, placing it at the bottom of the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insight into its profitability relative to the capital invested. Tidewater's ROIC of 7.82 is slightly higher than its WACC of 6.98, suggesting a positive investment return.

1739803352201490432.png

Conclusion

In summary, Tidewater (TDW, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued when considering its fair market position. The company maintains fair financial health but faces challenges with its profitability and growth metrics, which lag behind many of its industry peers. For a more detailed look at Tidewater's financials, investors can explore its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider checking out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.