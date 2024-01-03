Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund Adjusts Portfolio, Apple Inc. Sees a 1.89% Impact

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Insights from the Latest N-PORT Filing Reveal Significant Moves

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio), a segment of Jennison Associates LLC, has recently disclosed its N-PORT filing for Q4 2023, offering a window into the strategic investment decisions made during this period. The fund, which was under the stewardship of Spiros Segalas until his passing in January 2023, continues to pursue a philosophy centered on identifying long-term growth catalysts, such as disruptive technologies and expanding markets. The team prioritizes investments in companies with sustainable competitive advantages, robust financials, and what they consider to be reasonable valuations.

1739844565843636224.png

Summary of New Buys

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) expanded its portfolio with 2 new stocks, notably:

  • HubSpot Inc (HUBS, Financial), purchasing 242,486 shares, which now comprise 0.46% of the portfolio, valued at $102.76 million.
  • ARM Holdings PLC (ARM, Financial), acquiring 1,714,043 shares, making up about 0.38% of the portfolio, with a total value of $84.49 million.

Key Position Increases

The fund also bolstered its positions in 12 stocks, with significant increases in:

  • Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), adding 1,464,393 shares, bringing the total to 12,833,499 shares. This represents a 12.88% increase in share count and a 0.87% impact on the current portfolio, valued at $1.71 billion.
  • UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH, Financial), with an additional 259,884 shares, now totaling 761,185 shares. This adjustment marks a 51.84% increase in share count, valued at $407.66 million.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

The fund exited 4 holdings in the fourth quarter of 2023, including:

  • Adyen NV (XAMS:ADYEN, Financial), selling all 163,908 shares, impacting the portfolio by -1.18%.
  • S&P Global Inc (SPGI, Financial), liquidating all 432,508 shares, with a -0.66% impact on the portfolio.

Key Position Reductions

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio) reduced its stakes in 37 stocks. The most notable reductions were:

  • Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), cutting back by 2,469,453 shares, leading to a -26.26% decrease in shares and a -1.89% impact on the portfolio. AAPL's average trading price was $177.66 during the quarter, with a 12.41% return over the past 3 months and a 49.41% year-to-date return.
  • NVIDIA Corp (NVDA, Financial), decreasing by 641,255 shares, resulting in a -13.08% reduction in shares and a -1.17% impact on the portfolio. NVDA's average trading price was $444.2 during the quarter, with a 17.59% return over the past 3 months and a 237.35% year-to-date return.

Portfolio Overview

As of the end of Q4 2023, Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio consisted of 51 stocks. The top holdings were 8.68% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 7.72% in NVIDIA Corp (NVDA), 7.59% in Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), 5.26% in Apple Inc (AAPL), and 4.12% in Eli Lilly and Co (LLY, Financial). The investments are predominantly concentrated in 7 industries: Technology, Consumer Cyclical, Healthcare, Communication Services, Financial Services, Consumer Defensive, and Real Estate.

1739844596571107328.png

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.