Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc Insider Sells Company Shares

Christopher Perry, President of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial), executed a sale of 9,365 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $200.12 per share, resulting in a total value of $1,873,523.80.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is a global fintech leader that provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. The company's infrastructure underpins proxy voting services for over 50% of public companies and mutual funds worldwide, and processes on average more than $5 trillion in fixed income and equity trades per day.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 72,961 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys.

The market capitalization of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc stands at $23.767 billion, with the stock trading at $200.12 on the day of the insider's recent transaction.

The company's price-earnings ratio is 35.88, which is above the industry median of 26.88 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $200.12 and a GuruFocus Value of $185.62, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc is considered Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the valuation of the company. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock performance and can be influenced by various factors, including personal financial requirements or portfolio diversification strategies.

