Morning Brew: FDA Warning Shakes IOVA, Crypto Stocks Surge, and Tesla Prepares Model Y Revamp

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA, Financial) plummeted nearly 22% in pre-market trading after the FDA placed a clinical hold on its phase 2 trial for a lung cancer therapy, following a fatal adverse event. The company is investigating the incident, which may be related to the trial's pre-conditioning regimen.

Cryptocurrency-related stocks outperformed the actual cryptocurrencies with BIT Mining (BTCM, Financial), Bit Digital (BTBT, Financial), Greenidge Generation (GREE, Financial), Marathon Digital (MARA, Financial), and Hut 8 (HUT, Financial) all posting significant gains in pre-market trading. This surge comes amid investor optimism for a potential SEC approval of a spot bitcoin ETF and expectations of declining U.S. interest rates in 2024.

The New York Times Company (NYT, Financial) has initiated a lawsuit against Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) and OpenAI, alleging copyright infringement through the use of the newspaper's content to train AI models without permission or compensation. Both NYT and MSFT stocks showed little movement in pre-market trading following the news.

Fisker (FSR, Financial) celebrated the delivery of its first Fisker Ocean Sport electric SUV to a UK customer, marking a significant step in its global sales and delivery strategy. The Ocean Sport, a competitor to Tesla's (TSLA, Financial) Model Y, saw Fisker's shares rise by approximately 2% in pre-market trade.

First Wave BioPharma (FWBI, Financial) saw its shares soar over 107% after announcing plans to sell its niclosamide program, which is in development for treating inflammatory bowel diseases. The deal includes an upfront payment and potential future milestones and royalties.

Eli Lilly (LLY, Financial) completed its acquisition of Point Biopharma (PNT, Financial) for $1.4 billion, with the tender offer for Point's shares concluding after several extensions. The purchase strengthens Eli Lilly's portfolio in cancer drug development.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) is reportedly preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, aiming to compete more effectively with Chinese auto manufacturers. The updated Model Y is expected to begin mass production in mid-2024, featuring significant design changes.

Apple (AAPL, Financial) design chief for the iPhone and Apple Watch, Tang Tan, is set to join Sir Jony Ive's design firm LoveFrom, where he will work on AI hardware projects. Apple's shares remained stable following the announcement.

Coherus BioSciences (CHRS, Financial) experienced a 36.4% surge in its stock after the FDA approved an on-body injector version of its biosimilar Udenyca. Bit Digital (BTBT, Financial) also saw its shares rise by 9.1% after revealing plans to double its Bitcoin mining fleet in 2024.

The FDA issued a warning letter to Amazon (AMZN, Financial) for selling products containing undisclosed and potentially harmful pharmaceutical ingredients. The products, marketed as energy supplements, contained sildenafil and tadalafil, which could dangerously interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs.

Main Street Capital (MAIN, Financial) announced the completion of a $43.2M investment in Pinnacle Plastics and Integrity Plastics, which includes a combination of debt and equity, as well as a revolving line of credit to support growth. MAIN shares traded slightly higher pre-market.

Cytokinetics (CYTK, Financial) shared positive Phase 3 data for its heart disease therapy, aficamten, leading to a pre-market stock increase of around 43%. The trial showed significant improvements in exercise capacity and other secondary endpoints for patients with obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Anthropic, an AI startup, is projecting over $850M in annualized revenue by the end of 2024. The company, which has ties to former OpenAI executives, is in talks to raise $750M in a funding round that could value it at over $18B.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.