United Airlines Holdings (UAL): A Smart Investment or a Value Trap? An In-Depth Exploration

Navigating the Complexities of Airline Stock Valuations

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at $42.08, recorded a loss of 1.1% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 1.37%. The stock's fair valuation is $75.42, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock, calculated using historical trading multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow), an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line is a visual representation of this fair value, suggesting that a stock price will likely oscillate around this line. A significant deviation below the GF Value Line may indicate a higher future return, conversely, a price well above it could signal overvaluation and potential for poor returns.

1740018118983479296.png

However, a deeper analysis is crucial before making an investment decision. Despite United Airlines Holdings' seemingly attractive valuation, risk factors such as a low Altman Z-score of 1.11, and a five-year downward trend in revenues and Earnings Per Share (EPS) must be considered. These concerns raise the question: Is United Airlines Holdings a hidden gem or a value trap?

Financial Health Indicators: Altman Z-Score Explained

Before diving deeper, it's important to understand the Altman Z-score. This financial model, created in 1968 by Professor Edward I. Altman, predicts the likelihood of a company facing bankruptcy within two years. It combines five financial ratios to produce a score, with a score below 1.8 indicating high financial distress risk and above 3 suggesting low risk. United Airlines Holdings' low Altman Z-score is a red flag for potential investors.

Company Snapshot

United Airlines Holdings is a major U.S. network carrier, renowned for its hubs in key cities and a focus on international and long-haul travel. With a market cap of $13.80 billion and sales of $52.50 billion, its financials are significant. The company's operating margin is 10.49% and it has a Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 6.42%, against a Weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 5.88%. These figures are important, yet they should be weighed against the company's stock price and GF Value to gauge the true investment potential.

1740018139099361280.png

United Airlines Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A closer look at United Airlines Holdings's financial health through its Altman Z-score suggests potential financial distress. This metric, combined with the company's declining revenue and earnings, is a critical aspect that investors must scrutinize.

Warning Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

United Airlines Holdings's revenue per share has seen a decreasing trend over the past five years: 2019: $162.17; 2020: $88.85; 2021: $62.12; 2022: $124.34; 2023: $157.53; with a 5-year revenue growth rate of -7.3%. This decline could signal underlying issues, such as reduced demand or increased competition, which could affect future performance.

1740018173484265472.png

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

United Airlines Holdings's earnings outlook is also concerning. The 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate stands at -40.5%, and the future 3 to 5-year EPS growth estimate is 32.7%. These figures suggest the company may struggle to efficiently convert sales into profits, a vital aspect of successful business operations.

Despite a low price-to-fair-value ratio, the declining revenues and earnings overshadow the attractiveness of United Airlines Holdings as an investment. The low price relative to intrinsic value could indicate a potential opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are stable or showing signs of improvement. In this case, the falling financial metrics hint that United Airlines Holdings may be facing more profound issues than mere market fluctuations.

Conclusion: The Value Trap Scenario

United Airlines Holdings's financial indicators, particularly its low Altman Z-score and declining revenue and earnings growth, point towards the stock being a potential value trap. While the GF Value suggests the stock is undervalued, the underlying financial health and performance trends raise red flags that cannot be ignored. Investors should approach with caution and conduct thorough due diligence before considering an investment in United Airlines Holdings. Is the current stock price a bargain, or is it a reflection of deeper issues within the company?

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Scores using the Walter Schloss Screen. For those seeking stocks with robust revenue and earnings growth, GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener offers a valuable resource.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.