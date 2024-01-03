Redfin (RDFN)'s Market Valuation: A Critical Look at Its Overvaluation Status

Is Redfin (RDFN) Worth Your Investment at Its Current Price?

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Redfin Corp (RDFN, Financial) has recently shown a notable daily gain of 4.99% and an impressive 3-month gain of 46.8%. However, with a Loss Per Share of $1.54, investors are faced with the crucial question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article delves into a valuation analysis to uncover whether Redfin's current stock price reflects its true value or if investors should brace for a potential correction.

Company Introduction

Redfin Corp is a tech-savvy residential real estate broker that revolutionizes the industry by combining advanced technology with local service expertise. The company's revenue is primarily generated from real estate services, with a growing presence in property management, rentals, mortgage origination, and title and settlement services. Despite Redfin's innovative approach, a stark contrast emerges when comparing its current stock price of $10.1 to the GF Value of $6.4, suggesting a significant overvaluation. This discrepancy sets the stage for an in-depth analysis of Redfin's intrinsic value.

1740018416904892416.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, factoring in historical trading multiples, the company's past performance and growth, and projected business outcomes. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is deemed overvalued, forecasting a potential downturn in future returns. Conversely, a price below the GF Value Line suggests undervaluation and a likelihood of better future returns. With a market cap of $1.20 billion, Redfin (RDFN, Financial) stands significantly overvalued according to the GF Value. This overvaluation raises concerns about the long-term return potential of Redfin's stock, especially when contrasted with its projected business growth.

1740018398408011776.png

Link: Discover companies that may offer higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Assessment

Investing in companies with weak financial strength poses a risk of capital loss. A review of Redfin's financial metrics, including a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.17, places it below 59.13% of its industry peers. The overall financial strength of Redfin is rated at a concerning 3 out of 10, highlighting the company's financial vulnerabilities.

1740018435489853440.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

Profitability is a key indicator of a company's investment potential. Redfin has faced challenges in maintaining profitability, with an operating margin of -13.04%, ranking lower than 83.57% of companies in the Real Estate industry. This is reflected in its profitability rank of 3 out of 10. In terms of growth, Redfin's 3-year average revenue growth outperforms 90.03% of the industry, but its EBITDA growth rate of -47.8% is concerning, ranking lower than 93.99% of its peers.

ROIC vs. WACC Analysis

An analysis of Redfin's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) reveals that the company's ROIC of -25.72 is significantly below its WACC of 10.72, indicating that it is not generating adequate cash flow relative to its invested capital. This discrepancy suggests that Redfin is not creating value for its shareholders, which is a red flag for potential investors.

1740018453667966976.png

Conclusion

In summary, Redfin (RDFN, Financial) appears to be significantly overvalued based on its current market valuation. The company's financial health is weak, profitability is low, and its growth is lagging behind a majority of its competitors in the Real Estate industry. For a comprehensive understanding of Redfin's financials, interested investors can review the company's 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please explore the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.