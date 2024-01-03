Anglogold Ashanti PLC (AU, Financial), a prominent player in the metals and mining industry, has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $8.23 billion, the company's shares are trading at $19.61. Over the past week, the stock has seen a gain of 6.71%, and over the past three months, it has surged by 17.75%. This growth trajectory is underscored by the company's GF Value, which stands at $22.58, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. This valuation has remained consistent, with the past GF Value also suggesting a modest undervaluation at $22.52.

Introduction to Anglogold Ashanti PLC

Anglogold Ashanti PLC is a gold mining enterprise with a significant presence in Africa, including operations in Ghana, Guinea, Mali, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Tanzania. The company also produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its diversified operations across Africa, Australia, and the Americas contribute to a robust revenue stream, primarily driven by its African ventures.

Assessing Profitability

Anglogold Ashanti's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, which is a strong indicator of the company's ability to sustain its business over time. The company's Operating Margin stands at 13.68%, outperforming 76.17% of 856 companies in the industry. Additionally, the ROE is at 0.94%, higher than 80.16% of 2480 companies, while the ROA at 0.48% surpasses 81.5% of 2686 companies. The ROIC of 2.94% also indicates a better performance than 86.14% of 2656 companies. Over the past decade, Anglogold Ashanti has maintained profitability for five years, which is more consistent than 68.66% of 1203 companies in the same space.

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is 6/10, reflecting a balance between its revenue and profitability expansion. Anglogold Ashanti's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 8.50%, which is more favorable than 41.6% of 589 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 6.50%, outpacing 44.57% of 516 companies. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at 3.32%, which is better than 45.81% of 155 companies. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate stands at an impressive 12.30%, surpassing 51.75% of 1747 companies, while the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is a remarkable 74.00%, exceeding 98.84% of 1377 companies.

Notable Shareholders

Anglogold Ashanti's shareholder base includes several prominent investors. Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) holds 5,428,819 shares, representing a 1.29% stake in the company. John Paulson (Trades, Portfolio) owns 3,833,492 shares, accounting for 0.91% of the company's shares. First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) has a stake of 0.35%, with 1,456,138 shares. These significant shareholders reflect confidence in the company's long-term value proposition.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its peers, Anglogold Ashanti holds its ground in the competitive metals and mining industry. Royal Gold Inc (RGLD, Financial) has a market cap close to Anglogold's at $8.15 billion. Coeur Mining Inc (CDE, Financial) and Seabridge Gold Inc (SA, Financial) have market caps of $1.33 billion and $1.07 billion, respectively, indicating a smaller scale of operations compared to Anglogold Ashanti.

Conclusion

In summary, Anglogold Ashanti PLC's stock performance has been robust, with a significant gain over the past three months and a current valuation that suggests the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. The company's profitability and growth prospects are solid, with a strong Profitability Rank and promising growth rates. The presence of notable shareholders adds to the company's credibility. When juxtaposed with its competitors, Anglogold Ashanti demonstrates a competitive edge in market capitalization and financial health. These factors collectively contribute to the positive outlook for Anglogold Ashanti PLC, making it a noteworthy consideration for value investors.

