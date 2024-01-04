Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 2.88%, contributing to a 3-month gain of 4.93%. With a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 35.06, investors are considering whether the current stock valuation accurately reflects the company's intrinsic value. The pressing question remains: is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals modestly overvalued? The following analysis will delve into the company's valuation to provide clarity.

Company Introduction

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. With flagship products like Eylea, Praluent, Dupixent, Libtayo, and Kevzara, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has cemented its place in the market. The company's collaborative efforts in monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, along with cutting-edge partnerships in RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia), highlight its commitment to innovation. When comparing the current stock price of $873.98 to the GF Value of $713.37, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals appears to be modestly overvalued, suggesting a potential misalignment between market price and intrinsic value.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary calculation used to determine the fair value at which a stock should trade. It factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is typically considered overvalued, which could lead to poorer future returns. Conversely, if the price falls below this line, the stock may offer higher future returns. Currently, with a market cap of $95.20 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN, Financial) seems modestly overvalued, indicating that the stock's long-term return may not align with the company's business growth.

Financial Strength

Investors should consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' cash-to-debt ratio of 3.67 positions it in the middle of the biotechnology industry. Despite this, the company's financial strength is robust, with a GuruFocus ranking of 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet and a lower risk of financial distress.

Profitability and Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' consistent profitability over the past decade, combined with high profit margins, makes it a safer investment relative to companies with lower margins. With a 12-month revenue of $13.10 billion and an operating margin of 33.65%, the company outperforms 94.45% of its industry peers. The company's profitability ranks at the top with a score of 10 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

When it comes to growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' average annual revenue growth rate is 23.3%, which is impressive compared to the industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 25.8% further demonstrates its robust growth potential, outpacing 73.9% of competitors in the biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Assessing profitability through the lens of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's efficiency at generating cash flow relative to its capital investment. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROIC of 21.46 is significantly higher than its WACC of 5.81, indicating effective capital allocation and value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN, Financial) presents as modestly overvalued when considering its market valuation against the backdrop of its financial strength, profitability, and growth. The company's financials are solid, with profitability and growth metrics that outshine a significant portion of the biotechnology industry. For those interested in a deeper financial exploration, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' 30-Year Financials are available for review.

