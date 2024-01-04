Assessing Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)'s Market Valuation: Is It Justified?

Understanding the True Value of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the Current Market

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) recently showcased a daily gain of 2.88%, contributing to a 3-month gain of 4.93%. With a robust Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 35.06, investors are considering whether the current stock valuation accurately reflects the company's intrinsic value. The pressing question remains: is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals modestly overvalued? The following analysis will delve into the company's valuation to provide clarity.

Company Introduction

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. With flagship products like Eylea, Praluent, Dupixent, Libtayo, and Kevzara, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has cemented its place in the market. The company's collaborative efforts in monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, along with cutting-edge partnerships in RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia), highlight its commitment to innovation. When comparing the current stock price of $873.98 to the GF Value of $713.37, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals appears to be modestly overvalued, suggesting a potential misalignment between market price and intrinsic value.

1740168752844042240.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary calculation used to determine the fair value at which a stock should trade. It factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment for past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. If a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it is typically considered overvalued, which could lead to poorer future returns. Conversely, if the price falls below this line, the stock may offer higher future returns. Currently, with a market cap of $95.20 billion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN, Financial) seems modestly overvalued, indicating that the stock's long-term return may not align with the company's business growth.

1740168728278003712.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investors should consider a company's financial strength to avoid the risk of permanent capital loss. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' cash-to-debt ratio of 3.67 positions it in the middle of the biotechnology industry. Despite this, the company's financial strength is robust, with a GuruFocus ranking of 9 out of 10, suggesting a strong balance sheet and a lower risk of financial distress.

1740168770762108928.png

Profitability and Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' consistent profitability over the past decade, combined with high profit margins, makes it a safer investment relative to companies with lower margins. With a 12-month revenue of $13.10 billion and an operating margin of 33.65%, the company outperforms 94.45% of its industry peers. The company's profitability ranks at the top with a score of 10 out of 10 from GuruFocus.

When it comes to growth, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' average annual revenue growth rate is 23.3%, which is impressive compared to the industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 25.8% further demonstrates its robust growth potential, outpacing 73.9% of competitors in the biotechnology industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Assessing profitability through the lens of Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insight into a company's efficiency at generating cash flow relative to its capital investment. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' ROIC of 21.46 is significantly higher than its WACC of 5.81, indicating effective capital allocation and value creation for shareholders.

1740168788579512320.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN, Financial) presents as modestly overvalued when considering its market valuation against the backdrop of its financial strength, profitability, and growth. The company's financials are solid, with profitability and growth metrics that outshine a significant portion of the biotechnology industry. For those interested in a deeper financial exploration, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' 30-Year Financials are available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.