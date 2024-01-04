Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, where Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) recently experienced a -1.4% change, the question of intrinsic value becomes ever more pertinent. With a 3-month gain of 10.34% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.95, investors are keen to determine if Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)'s current market valuation accurately reflects its worth. This article delves into whether this provider of essential financial services technology is modestly undervalued and what that might mean for potential investors.

By examining the company's financial metrics and industry position, we aim to provide a clear analysis of its fair market value. Read on to explore the factors influencing Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial)'s valuation and the potential investment opportunities it may present.

Company Introduction

Jack Henry & Associates, a pivotal player in the financial technology sector, offers vital services including core processing, electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing. Primarily serving small to midsize banks, Jack Henry boasts a clientele of almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions. With a current share price of $163.32 and a market cap of $11.90 billion, the company's valuation against the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, warrants a closer look.

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial)'s stock appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the stock's long-term return may outpace its business growth given its current market cap of $11.90 billion and share price of $163.32. Such a valuation implies potential for a higher future return for investors.

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing in its stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, placing it in a less favorable position than many of its peers within the Software industry. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength is rated strong with a score of 8 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky attribute for investment, and Jack Henry & Associates has consistently demonstrated this over the past decade. With a remarkable operating margin of 22.3%, the company's profitability ranks higher than 91.26% of its competitors in the Software industry. This solid profitability is complemented by an average annual revenue growth of 8.8%, positioning Jack Henry & Associates favorably among its peers.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability relative to the capital invested. Jack Henry & Associates' ROIC of 14.95% surpasses its WACC of 9.35%, indicating the company's effective value creation for shareholders.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY, Financial) presents itself as a modestly undervalued investment opportunity. With strong financial health and impressive profitability, the company holds promise for future growth, albeit with a growth rank that could be improved. For a deeper dive into Jack Henry & Associates' financials, their 30-Year Financials are readily available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.