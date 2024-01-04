Unveiling Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, where Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial) recently experienced a -1.4% change, the question of intrinsic value becomes ever more pertinent. With a 3-month gain of 10.34% and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.95, investors are keen to determine if Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)'s current market valuation accurately reflects its worth. This article delves into whether this provider of essential financial services technology is modestly undervalued and what that might mean for potential investors.

By examining the company's financial metrics and industry position, we aim to provide a clear analysis of its fair market value. Read on to explore the factors influencing Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial)'s valuation and the potential investment opportunities it may present.

Company Introduction

Jack Henry & Associates, a pivotal player in the financial technology sector, offers vital services including core processing, electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing. Primarily serving small to midsize banks, Jack Henry boasts a clientele of almost 1,000 banks and over 700 credit unions. With a current share price of $163.32 and a market cap of $11.90 billion, the company's valuation against the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, warrants a closer look.

1740169149952356352.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a unique valuation metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from a combination of historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line indicates the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY, Financial)'s stock appears modestly undervalued according to the GF Value. This suggests that the stock's long-term return may outpace its business growth given its current market cap of $11.90 billion and share price of $163.32. Such a valuation implies potential for a higher future return for investors.

1740169130184601600.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing in its stock. Jack Henry & Associates has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, placing it in a less favorable position than many of its peers within the Software industry. Despite this, the company's overall financial strength is rated strong with a score of 8 out of 10.

1740169167270637568.png

Profitability and Growth

Profitability is a less risky attribute for investment, and Jack Henry & Associates has consistently demonstrated this over the past decade. With a remarkable operating margin of 22.3%, the company's profitability ranks higher than 91.26% of its competitors in the Software industry. This solid profitability is complemented by an average annual revenue growth of 8.8%, positioning Jack Henry & Associates favorably among its peers.

ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides insights into its profitability relative to the capital invested. Jack Henry & Associates' ROIC of 14.95% surpasses its WACC of 9.35%, indicating the company's effective value creation for shareholders.

1740169185419390976.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY, Financial) presents itself as a modestly undervalued investment opportunity. With strong financial health and impressive profitability, the company holds promise for future growth, albeit with a growth rank that could be improved. For a deeper dive into Jack Henry & Associates' financials, their 30-Year Financials are readily available for review.

To discover high-quality companies that may offer above-average returns, consider exploring the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.