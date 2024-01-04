Unveiling Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Assessing Vornado Realty Trust's Market Position Amidst Modest Valuation Claims

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

Amidst the daily fluctuations of the stock market, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO, Financial) has experienced a notable 3-month gain of 34.51%, despite a recent daily loss of 3.48%. Investors are often on the lookout for opportunities where the market may not fully reflect a company's intrinsic value. Currently, Vornado Realty Trust presents an interesting case with its reported Loss Per Share of $2.02, leading to the question: Is the stock modestly undervalued? The following analysis aims to shed light on this valuation conundrum.

Company Introduction

Vornado Realty Trust specializes in Class A office and retail properties, predominantly in Manhattan, with additional assets in San Francisco and Chicago. As a real estate investment trust, it boasts a market cap of $5.50 billion and sales of $1.80 billion. With a current stock price of $29.09, there is a discernible gap when compared to the GF Value of $39.54, suggesting a potential undervaluation. This intrinsic value estimate, derived from our exclusive GF Value method, warrants a closer look at the company's financial health and prospects.

1740169756406771712.png

Summarize GF Value

The GF Value is a calculated metric that aims to determine the fair intrinsic value of a stock. It incorporates historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. When a stock trades significantly above this value, it may be overvalued, indicating lower future returns. Conversely, trading below the GF Value can suggest undervaluation and potentially higher future returns. For Vornado Realty Trust, the current price points to a modest undervaluation, which could imply a promising outlook for long-term investors.

1740169736144089088.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Assessing a company's financial strength is crucial before investing. Vornado Realty Trust's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.11, which is better than 60.27% of its peers in the REITs industry, provides some reassurance. However, its overall financial strength score of 3 out of 10 highlights a need for caution, as it suggests the company's financial health could be better.

1740169774203203584.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with a history of consistent profitability, generally poses less risk. Vornado Realty Trust has been profitable 8 out of the past 10 years. Despite a revenue of $1.80 billion over the past twelve months, the company's operating margin of 17.14% is lower than many of its industry counterparts. The company's growth also raises concerns, with an average annual revenue decline of 2.3%, placing it in a less favorable position compared to industry peers.

ROIC vs WACC

The comparison between a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and its Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is a vital indicator of profitability. Vornado Realty Trust's ROIC of 2.22 is significantly lower than its WACC of 7.2, suggesting that the company is not generating sufficient returns on its investments to cover its capital costs.

1740169792335179776.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust is estimated to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value. Yet, investors should tread carefully, as the company's financial condition is weak, and its profitability and growth metrics do not compare favorably with many of its industry counterparts. For a deeper understanding of Vornado Realty Trust's financial health, interested parties are encouraged to review its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.