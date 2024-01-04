On December 26, 2023, Anirma Gupta, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U), sold 2,551 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through the following SEC Filing.

Unity Software Inc operates as a platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The company allows creators to develop, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices.

According to the data provided, the insider has sold a total of 43,952 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases of the company's stock during that time. The recent sale of 2,551 shares is part of this ongoing selling trend.

The insider transaction history for Unity Software Inc shows a pattern of selling activity, with 55 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Unity Software Inc's shares were trading at $39.99 on the day of the insider's recent sale. The company's market cap stands at $16.238 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.57, indicating that Unity Software Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value of $70.66. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider selling as it can provide insights into an insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider that insider selling can occur for various reasons and may not necessarily indicate a bearish outlook on the company's future performance.

