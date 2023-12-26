UDR Inc Chairman and CEO Thomas Toomey Sells 45,000 Shares

On December 26, 2023, Thomas Toomey, Chairman and CEO of UDR Inc (UDR, Financial), executed a sale of 45,000 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. UDR Inc is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities generally located in high barrier-to-entry markets throughout the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 45,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for UDR Inc shows no insider buys in the last year, with only one insider sell during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of UDR Inc were trading at $37.9, resulting in a market capitalization of $12,607.815 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.98, which is above the industry median of 17.9 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.85, with a GF Value of $44.77, indicating that UDR Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's valuation.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

