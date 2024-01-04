Entrada Therapeutics Inc CFO Kory Wentworth Sells 12,500 Shares

Kory Wentworth, the CFO of Entrada Therapeutics Inc (TRDA, Financial), executed a sale of 12,500 shares in the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapeutics. The company leverages its proprietary Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™) platform to develop a pipeline of programs targeting a range of diseases.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 40,950 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 23 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's latest transaction, shares of Entrada Therapeutics Inc were trading at $15.59, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $563.587 million.

The insider's activity can be an important indicator of a company's performance and potential future direction. Investors often monitor insider transactions as part of their analysis when considering an investment in a company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership