On December 26, 2023, Erik Hellum, COO of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found through this SEC Filing.

Townsquare Media Inc is a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company that primarily owns and operates radio stations, digital properties, and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company focuses on creating and distributing original and motivating media experiences that connect communities with the content they love, people they trust, and products they want.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 64,783 shares of Townsquare Media Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but 12 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Townsquare Media Inc were trading at $10.78, resulting in a market cap of $179.22 million.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.89, with a GF Value of $12.11, indicating that Townsquare Media Inc is considered modestly undervalued according to GuruFocus' valuation metrics.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

