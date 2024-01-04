ARK Invest's ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW, Financial) has made significant changes to its cryptocurrency holdings, selling its remaining Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC, Financial) shares and purchasing 4.3 million shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO, Financial). Additionally, the ETF acquired 20,000 shares of ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Futures Strategy ETF (ARKA, Financial). ARKW's decision to sell GBTC shares was out of "an abundance of caution," according to Cathie Wood. Despite this, Wood maintains a positive outlook on Bitcoin (BTC-USD). ARKW also reduced its positions in Coinbase Global (COIN, Financial), Block (SQ, Financial), and UiPath (PATH, Financial), while the ETF itself has seen a significant climb of 108% year-to-date.

Several stocks experienced notable declines, with Bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX, Financial) dropping 36% after announcing a stock offering. Other companies such as Cytosorbents (CTSO, Financial), First Wave BioPharma (FWBI, Financial), and NKGen Biotech (NKGN, Financial) also saw their shares fall. Profound Medical (PROF, Financial) decreased by 8% following the pricing of a $20 million stock offering. Cryptocurrency-related stocks like Marathon Digital (MARA, Financial) and Hut 8 (HUT, Financial) also faced declines.

Wedbush has expressed a bullish stance on Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), referring to the company's recent advancements in artificial intelligence as its "iPhone moment." The firm increased its price target for Microsoft, citing the potential for "game-changing" monetization of Copilot, its generative AI feature. Microsoft's shares saw a slight uptick in premarket trading.

Microbot Medical (MBOT, Financial) saw its shares jump approximately 38% premarket after announcing plans for a pivotal human clinical trial for its LIBERTY Endovascular Robotic Surgical System. The company successfully concluded its GLP pre-clinical study, meeting FDA standards, and is now seeking FDA clearance for a pivotal trial.

Penn Entertainment (PENN, Financial) experienced a 3.8% rise in premarket trading after HG Vora Capital Management, a significant shareholder, sought board seats at the casino operator and online sports betting company. HG Vora, which holds an 18.5% economic interest in Penn, has been in discussions with the company to address concerns about stock performance and capital allocation.

Baidu (BIDU, Financial) announced that its generative AI chat tool, Ernie Bot, surpassed 100 million users, and its ERNIE Foundation Model 4.0 achieved a 32% performance improvement. The company's stock rose about 2% premarket following the announcement at Baidu's Wave Summit.

The American Association of Individual Investors noted a shift towards bullish sentiment among investors, with 46.3% expressing a positive outlook on the broader market. This marks a significant change from earlier in the year when bearish views were more prevalent.

Investors have shown a preference for cash and U.S. debt this year, with cash seeing $1.3 trillion in inflows and U.S. Treasuries experiencing a record $177 billion in inflows. Meanwhile, global stocks also attracted $152 billion, indicating a diverse range of investment strategies.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD, Financial) reported receiving dredging awards totaling $173.7 million, including several significant projects that are expected to contribute to the company's growth.

Velo3D (VLD, Financial) announced an $18 million registered direct offering of shares and warrants, with the proceeds intended for working capital and general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close by the end of December.

Altice USA (ATUS, Financial) saw its shares increase 6.2% in premarket trading amid reports of interest from billionaire Xavier Niel in acquiring Altice Portugal, a separate entity within the same telecom group.

A U.S. judge has rejected Alibaba's (BABA, Financial) attempt to dismiss a lawsuit related to the alleged sale of counterfeit Squishmallows on its platforms, allowing the case to proceed.