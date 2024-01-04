What's Driving JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd's Surprising 32% Stock Rally?

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS, Financial) has experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance, with a market capitalization now standing at $1.96 billion. The current price of JKS stock is $37.96, reflecting a significant 9.82% gain over the past week and an impressive 32.22% gain over the past three months. Despite these gains, the GF Value of $104.84 suggests that investors should approach with caution, as the stock is currently considered a possible value trap, a sentiment that has remained unchanged from the past GF Value of $104.95.

Introduction to JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd, operating within the competitive semiconductors industry, is a key player in the photovoltaic sector. The company boasts a comprehensive solar power product value chain, extending from silicon wafers to solar modules, and is recognized for its JinkoSolar brand. With a diverse geographical presence, JinkoSolar serves markets including China, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's commitment to innovation and quality has positioned it as a significant force in the renewable energy industry.

1740391547507109888.png

Assessing JinkoSolar's Profitability

With a Profitability Rank of 7/10, JinkoSolar demonstrates strong financial health within its industry. The company's operating margin stands at 6.74%, surpassing more than half of its peers. Its return on equity (ROE) is an impressive 22.84%, indicating that JinkoSolar is adept at generating profits from its shareholders' equity. Furthermore, the return on assets (ROA) of 3.46% and return on invested capital (ROIC) of 7.40% both highlight the company's effective use of its assets and capital to generate earnings. These figures are particularly noteworthy as JinkoSolar has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its enduring business model and operational efficiency.

1740391567543300096.png

Growth Trajectory of JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar's Growth Rank is an exceptional 9/10, reflecting its robust expansion in recent years. The company's 3-year revenue growth rate per share is a remarkable 33.40%, and its 5-year rate is a solid 13.30%. Looking ahead, the estimated total revenue growth rate for the next 3 to 5 years is projected at 19.96%. However, it's important to note that the 3-year EPS without NRI growth rate has declined by 43.20%, and the 5-year rate has decreased by 10.30%. These figures suggest that while JinkoSolar's revenue is growing, its earnings per share have faced challenges, which may need to be addressed to sustain long-term growth.

1740391585717219328.png

Notable Investors in JinkoSolar

Several prominent investors have taken an interest in JinkoSolar. Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) leads the pack with 303,055 shares, representing a 0.59% stake in the company. Following closely are Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio) and Sarah Ketterer (Trades, Portfolio), holding 208,700 and 205,219 shares, respectively, each with a 0.4% share percentage. These investments by well-known figures in the financial world underscore the potential they see in JinkoSolar's market position and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, JinkoSolar's market cap of $1.96 billion places it in a competitive position. Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ, Financial) has a slightly lower market cap of $1.73 billion, while Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial) boasts a larger market cap of $4.43 billion. Sunnova Energy International Inc (NOVA, Financial), another competitor, matches JinkoSolar's market cap at $1.96 billion. This comparison provides context for JinkoSolar's market presence relative to its peers in the renewable energy sector.

Conclusion

In summary, JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd has seen a remarkable stock price increase of 32.22% over the past three months, despite valuation concerns indicated by the GF Value. The company's strong position within the semiconductor industry is supported by solid profitability metrics and a decade of consistent profitability. While growth in revenue is robust, challenges in EPS growth rates may pose concerns for future performance. Notable investors holding stakes in JinkoSolar add a layer of confidence in the company's potential. Finally, JinkoSolar's market cap is competitive within its industry, suggesting a strong market position among its peers. Investors should weigh these factors carefully when considering JinkoSolar as a potential addition to their portfolios.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

