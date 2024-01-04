What's Driving Lumen Technologies Inc's Surprising 30% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN, Financial) has experienced a notable fluctuation in its stock price recently. With a current market capitalization of $1.9 billion and a stock price of $1.89, the company has seen a 9.04% gain over the past week. However, this short-term uptick contrasts with a significant 30.22% loss over the past three months. When compared to the GF Value of $8.48, down from a past GF Value of $8.84, Lumen Technologies is currently considered a Possible Value Trap, a valuation that has remained consistent over the last quarter. This suggests that investors should think twice before making an investment decision, as the stock may not be as undervalued as it appears.

Company Overview

Lumen Technologies Inc, operating within the Telecommunication Services industry, has undergone significant changes in recent years. The company's merger with Level 3 and the divestiture of its ILEC business have shifted its focus towards enterprise services, which now account for nearly 80% of its revenue. Lumen Technologies boasts an extensive network infrastructure, including a substantial fiber footprint that spans various continents. Despite these strategic moves, the company still provides broadband and phone services to millions of consumers across 37 states. 1740391542201315328.png

Assessing Profitability

With a Profitability Rank of 6/10, Lumen Technologies demonstrates a moderate level of profitability within its sector. The company's Operating Margin stands at 10.81%, which is commendable compared to its peers. However, the Return on Equity (ROE) is deeply negative at -147.64%, indicating that the company may be over-leveraged or facing other financial challenges. The Return on Assets (ROA) of -26.08% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) of 3.98% further reflect a mixed picture of financial health. Despite these concerns, Lumen Technologies has managed to remain profitable in 5 out of the past 10 years, which is a better track record than 32.01% of companies in the industry. 1740391563827146752.png

Growth Prospects

The company's Growth Rank is currently at 3/10, reflecting a challenging growth environment. Lumen Technologies has seen a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -4.70% and a 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of -7.90%. Looking ahead, the Total Revenue Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is projected at -8.52%, and the EPS without NRI Growth Rate (Future 3Y To 5Y Est) is expected to plummet by -47.23%. These figures suggest that the company may face significant headwinds in expanding its business and improving its bottom line. 1740391582089146368.png

Investor Holdings

Notable investors have taken positions in Lumen Technologies, with Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) holding 2,605,923 shares, representing a 0.26% share percentage. Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio) owns 786,588 shares, equating to 0.08% of the company, and Arnold Van Den Berg (Trades, Portfolio) holds 632,517 shares, or 0.06%. These holdings indicate a level of confidence from some investors, despite the company's mixed financial performance.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Lumen Technologies has a larger market capitalization than both Gogo Inc (GOGO, Financial) at $1.26 billion and Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (SHEN, Financial) at $1.08 billion, but is slightly larger than Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILA, Financial) at $1.49 billion. This suggests that Lumen Technologies holds a competitive position within the industry, although its market cap reflects the challenges it faces in terms of profitability and growth.

Conclusion

In summary, Lumen Technologies Inc's stock performance and valuation present a complex picture for investors. While the company has a solid infrastructure and a strategic focus on enterprise services, its profitability and growth metrics raise concerns. The consistent GF Valuation of a Possible Value Trap over the past quarter suggests that investors should exercise caution. The positions held by major investors indicate some level of confidence, but the company's performance must be carefully weighed against its competitors and the broader industry trends. As Lumen Technologies navigates its future, investors should closely monitor its financial health and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.