Hershey Co CFO Steven Voskuil Sells 1,500 Shares

Steven Voskuil, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of The Hershey Co (HSY, Financial), sold 1,500 shares of the company on December 26, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing. The Hershey Company, known for its chocolate bars and confectionery products, is a global leader in chocolate and sugar confectionery. Its brand portfolio includes Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat, Jolly Rancher, and Ice Breakers, among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 7,500 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting a consistent pattern of insider selling activity over the period.

The insider transaction history for The Hershey Co shows a trend of insider selling, with 40 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

1740463102702448640.png

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of The Hershey Co were trading at $182.07, giving the company a market capitalization of $37,723.781 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 19.90, which is above the industry median of 18.4 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The Hershey Co's stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued according to the GF Value of $250.59.

1740463120574377984.png

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

